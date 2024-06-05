Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 1,272,681 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,184,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,272,681 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty makes up 1.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Kimco Realty worth $174,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.