Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,396,940 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 3.89% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $55,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 51,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,787,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $267.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.64%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

