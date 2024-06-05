Centersquare Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,024 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,354,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,784,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 22.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 115.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

