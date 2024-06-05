Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1,252.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 315,034 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Lamar Advertising worth $36,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $117.09 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average of $110.66.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LAMR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Lamar Advertising

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.