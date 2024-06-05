Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $165.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

