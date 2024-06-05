Centersquare Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294,753 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Simon Property Group worth $247,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.93.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 99.36%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

