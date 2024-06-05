Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,700 Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth $1,708,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Price Performance

NYSE CSR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,776. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $71.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerspace

In other news, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centerspace

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

