Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 34,427 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,427 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 20,157 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.33.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $263.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.61. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $269.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

