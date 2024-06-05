Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Purchases C$26,369.50 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Director Michael John Crothers acquired 1,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.37 per share, with a total value of C$26,369.50.
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$26.34. 1,037,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.82 and a 1 year high of C$29.96.
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on CVE
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
Read More
