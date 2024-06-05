Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLLNY remained flat at $18.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 46,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,598. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

