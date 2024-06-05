Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLLNY remained flat at $18.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 46,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,598. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.
About Cellnex Telecom
