Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 144.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

CLDX opened at $32.76 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,316 shares of company stock worth $3,809,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

