CEA Industries Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, June 7th (NASDAQ:CEAD)

Shares of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Friday, June 7th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 7th.

CEA Industries Stock Performance

CEA Industries stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 51,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. CEA Industries has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.86.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 137.91%.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

