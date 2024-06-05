CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 627.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 539,745 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $142,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $222.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,559. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.30. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.73 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

