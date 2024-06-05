Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

NYSE:CSV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 90,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $426.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Fargason acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $153,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at $374,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $270,863.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,308.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Fargason bought 6,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $153,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

