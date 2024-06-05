Carmignac Gestion Purchases Shares of 29,568 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GDDY

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $443,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $443,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,118,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,502. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.