Carmignac Gestion Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 278,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME remained flat at $14.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8,082,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,460,948. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

