Carmignac Gestion Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 55,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 230,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,583,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,650,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.93. 11,891,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,329,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $63.97. The firm has a market cap of $275.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.