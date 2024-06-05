Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 5,940,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 859,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $669.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 362,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

