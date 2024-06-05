Capital World Investors Sells 10,035 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,665,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.44% of Northrop Grumman worth $1,715,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NOC traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $442.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,128. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $466.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.52.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.