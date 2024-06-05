Capital World Investors Purchases 58,862 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $788,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,617 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $99.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average is $87.24. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

