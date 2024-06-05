Capital World Investors Purchases 3,523,105 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,059,828 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,523,105 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,151,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,454,000 after buying an additional 14,104,407 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6,797.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,567,000 after buying an additional 4,568,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,395 shares during the period.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.2 %

UBS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. 1,137,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,060. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

