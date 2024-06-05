Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.89% of Humana worth $1,064,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Humana by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.13.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

