Capital World Investors Has $746.10 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,181 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.31% of argenx worth $746,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in argenx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after acquiring an additional 346,178 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of argenx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 591,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 507,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 436,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,171,000 after purchasing an additional 92,433 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in argenx by 377.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,788,000 after purchasing an additional 340,482 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of argenx stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.00. 190,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,162. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.56.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.68.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

