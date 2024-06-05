Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 1,272,211 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 139.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272,211 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Visa were worth $568,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,364,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,153. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.02 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.31.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

