Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.10 Billion Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,526,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607,391 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.34% of VICI Properties worth $1,100,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,530,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.