Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,763,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,438,228 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $948,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $551,555,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 846.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,487 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,870 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. 4,661,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,977,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

