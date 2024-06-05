Capital Research Global Investors Buys 3,026,657 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.01% of Monster Beverage worth $603,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 56.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,546,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,282. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.