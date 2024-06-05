Capital Research Global Investors Buys 26,676,150 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 13.41% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $1,143,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32,955.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. 16,088,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,270,387. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

