Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 592,372 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.09% of IQVIA worth $461,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.90. 1,163,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.05. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

