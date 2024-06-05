Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 3,979,885 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 128.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 6.03% of Albemarle worth $1,022,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.65. 1,554,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.09. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.16.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

