Capital International Sarl Increases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.05% of Insulet worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Insulet Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,063. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $298.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.25 and a 200 day moving average of $185.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.