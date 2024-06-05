Capital International Sarl Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,313,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,788,000 after buying an additional 312,533 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,648. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

MMC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,941. The company has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.26 and a 52 week high of $211.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

