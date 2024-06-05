Capital International Sarl Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $105,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. 1,978,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Insider Activity

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,859.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

