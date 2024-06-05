Capital International Sarl Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,787 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $272,625,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,771 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $65.56. 14,032,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,945,338. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a PE ratio of 105.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

