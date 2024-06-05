Capital International Sarl Acquires 11,022 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in General Motors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 48,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.62. 23,810,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,015,846. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

