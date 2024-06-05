Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 34 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $43.23 on Wednesday, reaching $1,450.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,038. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,341.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,249.49. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.11 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

