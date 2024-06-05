Capital International Ltd. CA Invests $2.99 Million in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 219,122 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 791,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

