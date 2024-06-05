Capital International Ltd. CA Has $4.50 Million Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Grifols were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Grifols by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Grifols by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Grifols by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 238,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.79. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.15.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

