Capital International Ltd. CA Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Block were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Block by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Block stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $65.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,942,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,804. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

