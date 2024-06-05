Capital International Ltd. CA Has $2.50 Million Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 785,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,948 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WOLF stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,343. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

