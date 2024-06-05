Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,683,000 after purchasing an additional 799,625 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,255,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,772,000 after purchasing an additional 754,566 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 161.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,488,000 after acquiring an additional 490,361 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $40,339,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $31,294,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNXC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Concentrix Trading Up 1.5 %

Concentrix stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.35. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

