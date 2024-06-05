Capital International Ltd. CA Cuts Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.98. 531,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,462. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $151.82 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

