Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,857,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073,237 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Kenvue were worth $492,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KVUE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. 12,401,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,776,482. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.