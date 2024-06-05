Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,995,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.08% of Ceridian HCM worth $805,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 1,344,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,659.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
