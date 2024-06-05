Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,995,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.08% of Ceridian HCM worth $805,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 1,344,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,659.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.