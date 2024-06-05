Capital International Investors Purchases 2,917,797 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 160.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917,797 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 5.07% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $457,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,215.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (down from $157.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.92. The stock had a trading volume of 628,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,092.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $146.68.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $1,848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,200. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.