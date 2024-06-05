Capital International Investors Purchases 2,464 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.83% of Molina Healthcare worth $596,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $307.69. The company had a trading volume of 197,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.36. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.67 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.45.

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

