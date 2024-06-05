Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital International Investors increased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 11.47% of ITT worth $1,123,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 411,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50,280 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 68,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.76. 112,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $140.20. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.51.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

