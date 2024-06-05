Capital International Investors Has $683.43 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,844,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,497,144 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 5.16% of Trimble worth $683,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

