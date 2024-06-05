Capital International Investors Buys 105,897 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital International Investors raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,897 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.88% of Atlassian worth $545,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 120.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Atlassian by 17.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 32.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,326,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,828,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,896,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.81. 907,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.70 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $154.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.76 and its 200-day moving average is $205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.