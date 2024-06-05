Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 10.74% of MicroStrategy worth $984,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,793.00.

Shares of MSTR traded up $49.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,688.40. 865,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,012. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $266.00 and a 1-year high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,439.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,004.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.46 and a beta of 3.08.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,364 shares of company stock worth $78,474,756. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

